Obaseki congratulates Buhari at 76

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 76th birthday.

In a statement issued in Benin City on Monday December 17, 2018, Obaseki wished the president good health, wisdom and the courage to further consolidate on his numerous achievements across the various sectors of the nation, despite the challenges facing the country.

“I salute President Muhammadu Buhari’s steadfastness and faith in a united Nigeria where all citizens can live peacefully, with one another, and realise their God-given potential,” Obaseki said.

He added: “I wish the president good health, wisdom and courage to further consolidate on his numerous achievements across the various sectors of the nation.”

