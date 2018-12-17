Fulani Group Backs Buhari for 2019

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Fulani in Ekiti State under the aegis of Gan Allah Fulani Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) has declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidential poll.

The group said they are ready, and have put measures in place to end all forms of hostilities in the state.

The Gan Fulani association said in a statement yesterday that “all necessary logistics have been put in place to make sure there’s peace between famers and herdsmen in the state,” saying the Fulani in the state believed “in the safety of Ekiti State and Nigeria at large.”

GAFDAN, a Fulani socio-cultural group, in the statement signed by its state Chairman, Alhaji Issa Adamu, said its members were for peaceful co-existence and overall socio-economic development of the state and Nigeria.

It added that the Fulani in Ekiti State are peaceful and go about their businesses without any form of hindrance to their hosts and the environment.

They expressed the belief in the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi, and pledged their support for the administration “as it brings about overall development of the state.”

They congratulated Fayemi and his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, saying: “We surely believe that the new government will better the lives of the Ekiti people.

“The yearnings and aspirations of Ekiti people will come true under the leadership of Fayemi as his wealth of education and experience will make him perform credibly well.

“His return is for the betterment of Ekiti people and the workers in the state. We are persuaded that he has what it takes to make Ekiti truly developed and transformed.”

In the statement, GAFDAN also passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his administration has “performed credibly well.”

The group called on Nigerians to vote for continuity of “the achievements of the Buhari administration between 2015 and 2018. Buhari is an experienced politician and retired army general who understands the aspiration of the average Nigerian.”

They also contended that Buhari had “given corruption a good fight in our country, resulting in no more capital flight in our land.”