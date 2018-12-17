Dangote Unveils Three New Seasoning for Northern Market

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

NASCON Allied Plc, a subsidiary of the Dangote Industries Limited, has introduced a new classic seasoning cube which consumers have described as tasty.

It has a unique taste and aroma.

The Executive Director, Commercial, NASCON Allied Plc, Hajiya Fatima Aliko Dangote, described the product as a new innovation birthed after years of consumer led research and development, and urged distributors, marketers, eateries and consumers to immediately key into it.

Addressing the large crowd at the product launch in Kano, recently, she said the seasoning cubes and stew mix were created with a special blend of herbs and spices to give meals that unique taste and great aroma.

She described the seasoning as Karshen Magana-Real Ideal, saying it is second to none in the country.

She urged women at home to try the new seasoning cubes, stew mix and curry powder, as they would ensure meal moments are great moments.

Fatima also assured that the products would be launched in other parts of the country, adding that despite the high innovative quality, it was affordable and available with various promotional items to be enjoined by distributors and consumers.

Also speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director of NASCON Allied Plc, Mr. Paul Farrer assured that the new products are high margin product and that they would help ensure customers remain profitable, describing the new product as premium but affordable.

NASCON also introduced the Brand Ambassador of the company to the customers – Kannywood multi-talented actress Hadiza Gabon- who described the Dangote Seasoning cubes as great and recommended it to all women in Nigeria.

Speaking to journalist at the event, Alhaji Hamisu Rabiu of Hamis Investment in Kano described NASCON products as fast moving and good quality and urged other distributors and retailers across the country to immediately key into the new classic cube, Dangote stew mix and Dangote curry.

At the launch of the products, about 300 distributors, wholesalers and retailers were excited and most express optimism that it will up the market of NASCON.

Head of Marketing, Mr. Olusegun Ajala, expressed optimism that the “innovative brand will up the company’s market share exponentially because of its unique taste and aroma. In the same vein, Head of Sales, Olushola Shosanya, said there are various promotional benefits that come with each pack of the Dangote Classic Cubes.