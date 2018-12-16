Rotary Club Donates Library to Lagos School

Raheem Akingbolu

Teachers and pupils of Ereko Methodist Primary School, Obalende, have described the intervention of The Rotary Club of Lagos, towards the school library as a project that would boost reading culture among pupils of the school.

They have also commended Lagos State Government for its commitment to education and urge other corporate bodies and nongovernmental organisations to partner government to further develop the sector.

Speaking while inaugurating the fully-equipped library, to replace the old dilapidated block, the President of the club, Ehi Braimah, said the initiative was borne out of the commitment to give back to the community and encourage reading culture, adding: “Basic education is one of the ways we carry out our community project and this project aims at revitalising the reading culture among students.”

On how the journey started, Braimah said in line with Rotary approach to project donation, the club had approached the school a few months ago and asked them what they want.

“We normally start any project by embarking on what we call list assessment. For instance, we came here few months ago and sked them what they want. They implore us to equip their dilapidated library and we do exactly that. Today, we are happy to see what it has become and the enthusiasm displayed by both the pupils and their teachers,” He said.

He urged governments at all levels to revamp the education sector to boost and raise the bar in academic excellence among students.

Head teacher of the school, Mrs. A. Adeniyi, expressed gratitude, on behalf of the students, for the donation, which she described as “an extraordinary gift.”

She said she was happy when the club approached her that they wanted to handle a project and she didn’t hesitate to settle for the library.

“When I was posted here I was not happy with the condition of the library and this intervention will go a long way in boosting the moral of our pupils to read. It will further jack up their reading culture and this will help them when they get to higher classes in future,”

While calling on other corporate organisations to see where they can help the education sector, she pointed out that government alone cannot provide all the social services but that help from the public will corroborate the good work Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos is doing to grow the education sector.