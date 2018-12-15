Toyin Abraham, Rita Dominic, Others Praise ‘Heaven On My Mind’

BY Azuka Ogujiuba

In the true words of the theme for the night, Heaven on my mind premiere which held on Thursday, Dec 29 was definitely glamorous. From the décor to the celebrities that graced the event to the atmosphere, the night was indeed a GLAM! More importantly, the celebrities were full of praises for the movie just after it premiered.

The movie which premiered at the FilmHouse IMAX Cinemas, Lekki Phase 1 paraded several arrays of stars like, the women of the night, Uche Jombo and Ini Edo, Mercy Aigbe, Uti Nwachukwu, Toyin Abraham, Faithia Williams, Lilian Afegbai, Linda Osifo, Tolu Bally, Adunni Ade, Ifuennada, Kemen, Bassey, Tana Adelana, Shaffy Bello, Lisa Omorodion, Alexx Ekuno, ChinneyLove Eze, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, Ufuoma McDermott, Chioma Chukwuka, MizWannneka, Eyinna, Lasisi Elenu, McLively, Moses Iwang, Padita Agu and more.

Heaven on my mind follows the story of Ben Peters who believes that marriage is a business transaction and he works really hard at it, his wife is sexy, a goal getter,hardworking and intelligent woman who never denies him sex. This however, would have been an amazing love story if he was talking about just one woman.

The combination of Uche Jombo and Ini Edo has resulted into the casting of popular Nollywood faces from English and Yoruba speaking sectors as the movie features talented actors like Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Mercy Aigbe, Ray Emordi, Andrea Chika Chukwu, Femi Adebayo, Adunni Ade, Eric Ogbonna and Yvonne Nwosu.

Heaven on my mind opened across cinemas nationwide on December 7th, 2018 and has gone ahead to be one of the highest selling Nollywood movies at the moment.

Speaking after the premiere, “this is a very good movie. When I first heard the title, I thought it was a Christian film but after seeing the movie, now I understand the concept behind the title. This is a movie that talks about the social vices around but does it in a thrilling and entertaining manner”, said Faithia William.

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Bassey also spoke highly of the movie, “My favourite character was definitely the guy. How he mastered the three powerful women in that movie is nothing short of outstanding. The movie is really interesting”, Bassey said.

Talented actress, Toyin Abraham did not fail to shower praises on the movie as well. “Uche Jombo and Ini Edo have outdone themselves. My initial thought for this movie is totally different from what I have now after seeing it.

This is a Nollywood movie worth watching by everyone. I want everyone to come out to see this movie. This is definitely magic from two Nollywood veterans”, Toyin Abraham said.

The premiere of Uche Jombo and Ini Edo’s new movie “Heaven on My Mind” was filled with notable actors who didn’t just show up to show off their fashion knowledge but went all out to show up till the very end and this does not happen very often at Nollywood premieres.

Heaven on My Mind is still showing across cineams nationwide.