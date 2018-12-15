PDP Hails Peter Obi’s Performance at Presidential Debate

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the performance of its Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at the Vice Presidential debate on Friday.

The party said Obi amply displayed an unprecedented understanding of the dynamics of the critical sectors of our economy with practical solutions to the myriad of problems as against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who dwelt on false performance claims and displayed scanty understanding of economic issues.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement yesterday said that Obi’s spontaneous presentation of solutions on critical sectors including education, health, energy, power and security among others, showed PDP’s unparalleled preparedness to take over the reign of government, in line with the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians. The main opposition party however berated Vice President Osinbajo for not being able to articulate any solution or show what the Buhari administration intends to do differently, if re-elected but rather dwelt on lame excuses, blame games and playing to the gallery.

Ologbondiyan said, “This debate has further exposed the humongous corruption in the Buhari Presidency, as Vice President Osinbajo could not provide answers to the exposed N8 trillion sleazes in the fuel subsidy regime under the Buhari administration.”

The party further faulted Prof. Osinbajo’s attempt to brand the PDP as corrupt, saying all records and statistics show that corruption escalated under President Buhari and that his administration ranks as the most corrupt in the history of our nation.

The PDP stated that Osinbajo and the Buhari administration lack every moral standing to speak on social welfare when the Vice President is yet to explain the whereabouts of the N33 billion meant for the provision of food and other items for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) suffering in the North-east.