Nigeria to Feature in Tyrexpo Asia 2019

Nigeria will participate in the 12th edition of Tyrexpo Asia 2019 in Singapore, according to the Managing Director of Stoobs Ltd, Mr. Bennett Simon Ndukwe, who is the officially appointed representative by the organiser of Tyrexpo Asia to engage exhibition participation from Nigerian companies.

Ndukwe said part of the Tyrexpo series provides participants the ability to maximise business opportunities, with access to key markets across Asia Pacific, India and South Africa.

He said the exhibition was one of the biggest tyre-focussed tradeshow in the world with more than 6,000 industry players congregating on one platform.

Bringing Nigerian companies to Tyrexpo Asia will raise the profile of Nigerian companiesin the global tyre scene. Mr Ndukwe said: “Tyrexpo Asia is everything that has to do with Tyres, Automotive Repair Equipment, Tools, Parts and Accessories. We were appointed as Nigerian representatives this year and we have on our own appointed local partners Ogurising International Limited to support us in our marketing drive.” With this development, the Stoobs Ltd boss says that they are looking forward to engaging Nigerian businessmen who will take advantage of the fair to develop their businesses by participating in the fair in Singapore. He added, “Our role is to sensitise people about road safety by highlighting the importance of safety triangle which are transmission, brakes, and tyres. We are hoping that the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), organised private sector and industries that have something to do with automobiles, luxury bus owners and other transporters will key into this fair.

“The fair has advantages to offer Nigerian businessmen to meet with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for a better pricing matrix which will impact on Nigerian customers. It also offers hands-on opportunities to learn new skills through technical workshops and tyre change competition to be held at the fair.