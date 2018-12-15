Lottery Fund Donates Equipment to Daura Hospital

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

National Lottery Trust Fund has donated modern hospital facilities to the General Hospital in Daura in Katsina state.

The hospital which is located in Daura, the home town of President Muhammadu Buhari, was built by the defunct North Central State government and commissioned on March 21, 1969.

But over time, the standard of the healthcare delivery in the hospital deteriorated, thus necessitating the current Federal Government’s intervention.

In a statement issued by the Lottery Fund on Saturday, it said that by the Act establishing the Lottery Fund, it is empowered to utilise proceeds generated from all national lottery operations for the execution of good cause projects across the country.

“Accordingly, as an agency saddled with the mandate to promote social inclusion for the citizens of this great country, we are poised to ensure that the specific objectives of the intervention this hospital, which is primary to enhance its capacity to cater for the wellbeing of its patients, children and pregnant women either during emergencies or not is realized,” it said.

The authorities of the Lottery Fund said that Daura was one of the few communities to receive this type of special intervention in the area of health in Nigeria, adding that the reason for this is not farfetched as it reaffirms President Buhari’s commitment to advancing and promoting access to good healthcare in the country.

“The exercise of equipping General Hospital Daura with these critical medical facilities through funding from the Nations Lottery is a clear demonstration of the Federal Government desire inclusion of the most vulnerable segments of our segments of our society especially women and children,” it said.