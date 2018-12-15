Ex-FHC Judge, Ofili-Ajumogobia Collapses in Court, Rushed to Hospital

Akinwale Akintunde

A former Federal High Court judge, Justice Rita Ngozi Ofili-Ajumogobia, who is standing trial for an alleged corruption before an Ikeja High Court yesterday, slumped while awaiting for the commencement of proceedings.

Ofili-Ajumogobia is standing trial alongside Obono Obla (SAN) on a 31-count charge bordering on an alleged perversion of the course of justice, unlawful enrichment and forgery proffered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had on its 87th meeting, which was held on October 3, under the Chairmanship of Justice Walter Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria recommended the dismissal of Ofili-Ajumogobia as a judge.

The recommendation for dismissal was as on the strength of petitions filed to the NJC containing allegations of corruption against her by Mr. Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the EFCC.. The judge, who was in court for the hearing of the no-case submissions she had with her co-defendants, was rushed to a local hospital in an ambulance forcing the trial judge, Justice Hakeem Oshodi to adjourn the matter till January 26, following a request by her lead counsel, Mr. Robert Clarke (SAN).

Justice Oshodi had fixed December 14, 2018 to hear the no-case submissions filed by the defendants.

While adjourning, the judge had noted that counsel should by the adjourned date, “tidy up” all applications to ensure that the court attends to them simultaneously, saving precious judicial time.

The EFCC had closed its case against Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia during the previous court proceedings held on September 14, 2018.

In proving its case of corruption against Ofili-Ajumogobia, the EFCC had presented 12 witnesses and tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence by the court.

The anti-graft agency had alleged that Ofili-Ajumogobia illegally received a sum of $793,800 in several tranches from different sources between 2012 and 2015.

On his part, Obla (SAN) was alleged by the EFCC to have offered a sum of N5million as gratification to Ofili-Ajumogobia so as to pervert the course of justice.

The offences are contrary to Sections 64(1), 82(a) and 69(1) (a) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State No. 11, 2011.