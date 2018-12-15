Celebrity Chef Jamie Oliver Spices up London’s Brick Lane in New Range Rover Evoque

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver became one of the first people to drive the new Range Rover Evoque, visiting some of his favourite London foodie spots for ingredients to create the city’s best veggie burger.

As part of the global reveal of the new Range Rover Evoque, Jamie navigated London’s busy streets to pick up everything he needed to make his Indian-inspired bhaji burger, which he then cooked for guests at the Land Rover’s Evoque Experience.

In a throwback to his Naked Chef days Jamie visited Brick Lane, stopping at Taj Stores for spices and yoghurt and Beigel Bake to collect bread rolls. Taking a shortcut through Bishopsgate Goods Yard, he put the Range Rover Evoque through its paces, wading through water pools and taking the car across a series of ramps through the tunnels.

Parking in London proved easy as Jamie used the ClearSight Rear View feature to turn the rear-view mirror into an HD screen giving an unrestricted view of what’s behind the vehicle.

Jamie Oliver said: “I absolutely love this car, it was so much fun to drive on the busy streets of London and through the water trough in the Bishopsgate tunnels. I’ve always loved Land Rover and I had a brilliant time designing my cooking car last year, so when I was asked to come and test out the new Evoque, I jumped at the chance.

“The fact that Land Rover can create something as versatile as the Discovery and as agile as the Evoque is such a testament to this brilliant British brand.”

The Range Rover Evoque is designed, engineered and manufactured in Britain and combines unrivalled Range Rover heritage with cutting-edge technology. The vehicle meets the needs of today’s customers with its agile handling, making it ideally suited to tight city lights.

The new Range Rover Evoque will be available from respective sub-Sahara retailers early in 2019 with pricing to be announced closer to time of launch.