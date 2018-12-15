Broll Nigeria Distributes Safe Delivery Kits to Expecting Mothers

To reinforce its commitment to reduce infant mortality rate and enhance safe delivery among pregnant women, Broll Property Group, a leading commercial property services company has donated safe delivery kits at various maternity centers in Lagos. The effort is meant to promote maternal health and reduce child mortality rate in Nigeria.

The ‘Broll Mama Kit’ was distributed to expecting mothers by a team of Broll Nigeria officials at public health centers in various zones including Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Onigbongbo Healthcare Center, Sura Primary Health Center, Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Memorial Health Center and Agarawu Health Center.

Speaking on this initiative by the company, Bolaji Edu Chief Executive Officer of Broll Nigeria stated that “the period of birth is a special time for both mother and child.Here in Nigeria, it can also be a time of challenges when some of the utilities needed by the expecting mothers are not available. Our aim is to provide these needs to improve safe delivery and to reduce maternal mortality. We believe that this will go a long way to support families through the joy of safe delivery. This support will ensure that we contribute to the sustainable development goals of the government and we hope to continue doing more”

Health experts believe that although global maternal mortality rate has reduced by 43%, Nigeria is still ranked as one of the countries with high maternal mortality rate in Sub Saharan Africa ahead of Sierra Leone, Central African Republic and Chad. Edu further reiterated that this effort by Broll will do more to consolidate government’s effort at various levels to reduce maternal mortality in the country.

In appreciation of the kits that were distributed, Mrs Adebukola Cole – Apex Nurse/ADNS of Lagos Island Maternity Center, said “This is a laudable programme. The gift is handy and will be of benefit to the pregnant women. At the time of delivery, all you need can be found in the ‘Broll Mama Kit’. We are very grateful.”

According to a joint report by WHO, UNICEF, World Bank and United Nations Population Fund on Trends in mortality 1990 -2015, it estimates that Nigeria has an approximate of 58, 000 maternal deaths which represent 19 percent of global maternal mortality rate.

With this effort, Broll has shown its willingness to work with stakeholders to reduce maternal mortality rate through the provision of the safety kits for pregnant women at public health centers.

The beneficiaries showed gratitude for the kind gesture by the company and expressed their delight.