Simba Group Endows Female Tricycle Riders

Mary Nnah

The Simba Group, distributors of the TVS King tricycles, recently held a graduation ceremony for female tricycle (keke) riders following a training programme held by the company for the women in November.

In total, the graduating batch consisted of 32 women trained in both safe riding and basic maintenance of TVS King tricycles.

The ceremony was presided over by Ms Soni Joe, a representative of the office of Mrs. Onari Duke, Head of the Empretec Foundation in Nigeria; Executive Director-Network of Entrepreneurial Women, Mrs Titilayo Eko; Lagos State Co-ordinator for the National Directorate of Employment, Mr Adewole Ologbenla; Chairman, Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria, Agege Branch, Comrade Oluwole Owolabi and senior executives of Simba Group.

The company’s National Sales Manager, Mr. Oyedeji Olaniran, explained that the Women’s Empowerment is a key focus of the Simba Group, adding that the Queen Rider’s Programme in particular, is a key platform for achieving the company’s vision of improving Nigerian lives and society.

The Queen Riders programme was borne out of the company’s desire to train women from underrepresented backgrounds, so that they have a chance to increase their total family income.

The Simba Training School which also conducts advanced mechanic courses has provided training to these riders, free of cost.

After the women are trained and certified, they also have the option to be put in contact with various tricycle fleet owners and microfinance institutions so that they have a better chance of availing these micro-entrepreneurship opportunities.

It followed participation of the group in the recently held conference at the National Centre for Women Development in Abuja.

The Simba Group, one of the country’s most respected business groups, has been in Nigeria for over 30 years.

In that time, the group has contributed greatly to the Nigerian economy, and its portfolio of widely recognised brands, continue to dominate industries in which Simba operates. Their TVS tricycle line is the leading keke brand in the country.