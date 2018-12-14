Pensioners Hail Buhari’s Efforts at Addressing their Needs

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Pensioners in Nigeria under the umbrella of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Contributory Pension Scheme Sector (NUPCPS) have commended the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in addressing their needs.

The Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a press statement Friday, said the body of retirees, in a letter, applauded the Buhari administration, describing it as the best they have seen in 14 years of the pension scheme.

Accordingly to Adesina, the pensioners, in a letter dated December 10, 2018 and signed by the Chairman of the union, Comrade Sylva Nwaiwu, said they were registering their “unanimous acknowledgement and commendation of the good performance” of the administration in the contributory pension scheme sector in particular and Nigerian pension industry in general.

“The union said the consensus was reached during the union’s 3rd Post-inaugural Congress/Interactive Session with the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) held last month in Maitama, Abuja,” Adesina said.

Distancing itself from partisan politicking, NUPCPS said the union was made of “elder statesmen and women who must stand for the truth, no matter whose ox is gored,” adding: “We owe no one any apology for expressing the truth we know about the good works of your administration.”

The union said further: “Your administration inherited huge pension liabilities as a result of the excesses and recklessness of the previous administration which mismanaged pension funds meant for the payment of retirement benefits…Nevertheless, your contribution in just few years in office is one of the best we have seen in the 14 years of the existence of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in our nation.

“Your insight, determination, political will and commitment as demonstrated in the release of bailout funds to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerian workers/pensioners is unequalled and highly appreciated by the union and other stakeholders.”

The union therefore urged President Buhari to “complete the good work you have started by authorising additional bailout to clear the outstanding backlog from last year”.