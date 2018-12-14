Nollywood Actress Dakore Akande Surprises Ikoyi Residents

Vanessa Obioha

Ikoyi was on standstill when MTN Nigeria gifted several residents during the launch of the fourth edition of the company’s Season of Surprises. Star actor Dakore Akande, was one of the guests present at the colourful launch in Ikoyi recently.

After sharing food items to the residents, a grand raffle draw was held with palpable excitement all over the residents as Dakore presented the winners with large screen televisions, generators and other splendid prizes.

Screams of joy coloured the venue with many winners dancing in glee as their neighbours watched on and joined in the dance.

Also present at the launch were Chairman of the Board, Mr. Pascal Dozie, Chief Executive Officer, Ferdi Moolman; the Chief Operating Officer, Mazen Mroue, and other top executives of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) company.