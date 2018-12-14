Music, Arts and Fashion Meet as Access Bank Showcases African VIBE

Davido, D’banj, Yemi Alade, Falz, Awilo will headline the first of its kind ‘Born In Africa Festival 2018’.

The event, which is presented by Access Bank, is retelling the African story. This avant-garde event is a one-day display taking place on December 16th, 2018 at the Eko Atlantic City.

According to a statement by the Group Head, Communications & External Affairs at Access Bank Plc. Amaechi Okobi, “we are proud to be showcasing the best of African Vibes at this historic event. It is the climax of all our efforts to change the Nigerian and African narrative.

“Our string of event partnerships such as the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Art X Lagos, the African International Film Festival and the finale, the Born in Africa Festival, all aim to change the continent’s negative narrative as well as project it as a hub for entertainment and creativity.

“BAFEST is a day-long event which kicks off at 9am with the Fashion, Art and Film Park, where various artistes and fashion designers will exhibit their works, while some of Africa’s finest filmmakers will host movie screenings. The main concert featuring Africa’s biggest talents starts at 6pm.

“African culture has served as an inspiration to the western world over the years. Pablo Picasso, a Spanish expatriate painter, sculptor, printmaker, ceramicist and stage designer considered to be one of the greatest and most influential artists of the 20th century was said to have had a period in which his paintings were strongly influenced by African sculpture and particularly traditional African masks.

“The main concert where Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Awilo, Olamide, Yemi Alade, Sho Madjozi, Kizz Daniel, D’banj and several other African stars are billed to perform starts at 6pm.

“International Supermodels, Oluchi, Millen Magese and Ojy Okpe will grace the runway with their presence, while Fashion Designers David Tlale, Torlowei and Tiffany Amber will also feature their fantastic African-themed designs.”

Tickets are on sale at Afritickets.com, Ariiyatickets.com, select Access Bank branches, and also at Eko Hotel.

