Mining: FG Declares Take-off of First Gold Refinery

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has officially declared the take- off of the first ever gold refinery in Nigeria.

According to the government, a well-organised gold value chain can trigger an economic revolution like it did in India, South Africa, and Switzerland, among others.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa Bwari, who spoke yesterday during the ground-breaking ceremony of the project in Mowe, Ogun State, said it was an epoch-making event and thanked the government and people of Ogun State for their warmth and hospitality.”

The minister, in a statement by his media aide, Ishaku Kigbu said: “We are here to make history as we come to witness the ground-breaking ceremony of the first ever gold refinery in Nigeria. I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the management of Kian Smith Company Limited, for this laudable achievement.”

The present administration, the minister said, was determined to develop the mining sector to act as a catalyst for the sustainable economic growth of the country.

He added that “as part of our marching orders in the ministry, we are expected to develop the sector to increase its contribution to the country’s GDP, improve its capacity to create jobs and engender sustainable mining.”

Bwari added: “And, in fulfillment of that mandate, we developed a roadmap for the growth and development of the sector, and identified seven strategic minerals for priority attention, with gold as the commodity that will get utmost priority.”

According to him, the ministry proposed a Gold Purchase Scheme with the primary purpose of developing the gold value chain through well articulated supply chain strategies, thereby leading to the production of gold products through value addition.

“The implication is that gold supply will be sourced from registered artisanal miners to allow for effective monitoring and regulation of artisanal gold production and ensure that correct gold production data are available.”

“I must admit my admiration for the company’s swift response to this opportunity and today we are here to officially mark the commencement of construction activities for the gold refinery plant.”