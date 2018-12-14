Enugu Residents Laud Ugwuanyi for Ensuring Adequate Water Supply

A cross section of residents of Enugu metropolis has commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for boosting water supply in their areas, stressing that they were satisfied with his administration’s efforts in addressing the essential needs of the people of the state.

The jubilant residents, who commended the governor, were those residing in Onu-Asata (Ogui Nike), Uwani, New Haven, Abakpa Nike, GRA, Thinkers Corner, and Iva Valley, among other satellite areas where the Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, accompanied by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources, Mrs. Ikpeama Chibogu and the Managing Director of the state’s Water Corporation, Engr. Chidozie Eze and his team, visited Thursday to inspect the level of water supply.

The residents expressed joy that they had been enjoying adequate water supply since the inception of the present administration in the state, unlike in the past when they experienced a dearth of water in their areas.

Recall that the state government through a status report by the Managing Director of the water corporation, disclosed that it now transmits 25,000m3 of water daily to Enugu metropolis consequent upon its recent rehabilitation of facilities at Ajalli and Oji River Water Treatment Schemes.

The Managing Director explained that “Ajalli and Oji water schemes presently produce 10,000m3 and 15,000m3 respectively daily”, revealing that “prior to the assumption of office by the present administration, the water supply situations in Enugu metropolis and Nsukka urban were comatose with Oji and Ajalli water schemes almost at the verge of collapse”.

He pointed out that the high elevated areas of Enugu such as Nkpokiti, Rangers Camp, Independence Avenue, Ezillo Street, Federal Government College, Iyienu Street, Rangers Avenue, House of Assembly and parts of Nza Street that have not been supplied water for a long time now, prior to the inception of Ugwuany’s administration, had water within last month and counting, at least once in a week.

Reacting on the development, a resident of Onu-Asata, Ogui Nike, Enugu, Mr. Fidelis Ugwueze, who noted he had lived in the area for over 30 years, stated that it was in “January this year that water supply started functioning well”.

His words: “We are enjoying it (water). We are enjoying the pump. From January, the pump is functioning well and it is in this regime. The governor is doing well. He is doing quite well. So we have never seen anyone like him. If I am given the opportunity, I will vote for him because he is doing the normal thing”.

A resident of Ugbohe in Abakpa Nike, Callistus Ezebuike said: “Today, we thank God for the government of Enugu State that we can see pump (water supply) in December period. We only see it in March and April but this time, we thank God that pump can be flowing in our place.

“It flows from morning till evening, the next day from morning till evening. The pump is flowing constantly, everyday, everyday! My prayer is that by the grace of God our governor is coming back. He is a man of the people and the people will vote for him”.

In his expression, Mr. Omega Chime, from Onu-Asata, added that “during this Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s regime, we have benefited water, so we are enjoying the water in our street.

“We appreciate the governor. I want the governor to continue the second term. We are supporting the governor in this our zone. We support him to go for a second term”.

In his remark, the water resources commissioner, Dr. Egumgbe, who confirmed the status report recently presented by the state’s water corporation, maintained that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration had remained committed to the provision of “this kind of amenity to sustain lives and improve the healthcare status of the people”.