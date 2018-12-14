Clergy Harps on Unity Among Churches

Ayodeji Ake

The shepherd of Excellent Church of Christ Glory (ECCG), Pastor Christopher Anammah, has urged Nigerian churches on unity of one voice, adding that it will move the church forward to become a centre of truth and honesty.

During the just concluded first convention of the church held at the church auditorium in Lagos, themed ‘Glorious Church’ Anammah noted that it’s ungodly if churches speaks in different voice, noting that it will not only mislead the congregation but also tarnish the image of Christians.

“The church should wake up to their responsibilities, and if they should do otherwise, evil will overcome the church. God is counting on the church to stand for truth and honesty because He has given us the grace.

“It’s important that the whole church remains one to speak in one voice. God does not speak multiple things and doesn’t cause confusion,” he said.

He said the convention is a scripture order from God that Christians should gather before him at least quarterly, but most times it’s done annually.

He added that it’s also an a platform to thank God for the calendar year and preparation for the next year.

He said: “Scripturally, God said the people should gather at least every quarter to meet before him, but most people settle for the annual gathering and this is our first episode after the inauguration we had last year and it was a program that lasted for five days, from Wednesday, November 28, 2018 to December 2, 2018.

“The first two days were for the ministers. It was a program of special packs of; ordination, baptism, worship services, community outreach, and empowerment program and lot more. We tend to be doing this program annually to prepare our ministers for excellent year of ministry.

“The convention is an opportunity to come together and appreciate God for a successful calendar year, an opportunity to develop the ministers to perform better and more in the coming year.

“The Bible says ‘Iron sharpens iron’ so coming together will inform sharing with one another to develop. And it’s also an opportunity to revisit the mission and vision of the church.

“We believe the church should be relevant to it community. And I must confess that from the just concluded convention, testimonies were shared.”

Lending his voice to the forthcoming election activities, he urged Christians to exercise their legal rights and vote in a competent leader.

“The ball is in the court of Nigerian Christians. It’s our own duty to stand in the gap but also stand to be counted and get our Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

“We should be able to make decision not based on discrimination but to make content. Why should we elect an incompetent leader, a leader who doesn’t respect the people? I think Nigerians are being taken for granted. Today we have lost count of killings in some parts of the country, that’s failure of leadership” he said.