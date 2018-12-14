Burna Boy, Wande Coal, to Headline Boxing Jams Music

Vanessa Obioha

The ‘Like to Party’ crooner will be joining Wande Coal, Teni da Entertainer and Daddy Showkey for the GOtv Boxing Night 17, which is tagged ‘Boxing Jams Music’.

Scheduled to hold on December 28 at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, the occasion will feature a heavyweight clash between music and boxing.

According to Flykite Productions, the organisers, the event is the ultimate entertainment package for the festive season.

“Music and boxing are major sources of entertainment. It is why we have contracted four of the country’s top musical acts to add plenty of spice to the show, which will feature eight bouts, including the World Boxing Federation Intercontinental super featherweight title bout.

“Our aim is to provide a well-rounded, year-end entertainment package for Nigerians,” said Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, Flykite Productions.

He added that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure fans feel safe in and around the event venue.

“Security is very important. One of our partners, KSquare Security, is a leader in the sub-sector. The firm is vastly experienced in handling events of this magnitude. In addition, we will also have government security personnel. There is nothing to fear.

“Since the event began in 2014, there has not been a single untoward incident in and around the venues we have used. This event is conceived with the family in mind,” he explained.