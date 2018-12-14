A Spectacular Explosion of Music and Flavours at JJW

Vanessa Obioha

Premium Scottish whisky brand Johnnie Walker gave a breath-taking spectacular show with its Johnnie Jazz Whisky event recently. The jaw scintillating fusion of music and flavours event was headlined by afrobeat maestro Femi Kuti and musical songstress Aṣa.

The event began with cameras clicking away at the ‘black carpet’, as live instrumentals ushered guests into the cocktail area where mixologists delighted with a full array of whisky cocktails.

Guest mixologist, Berg, unravelled the mysteries of Johnnie Walker Black Label, showcasing ways that guests may more fully enjoy the smoky, creamy, tropical and fruity flavours of this unique blended whisky.

The musical performances lit up the ambience beginning with performances by Efezino, Yimika and Chike. Then the eureka moment came when award-winning Aṣa took the stage, performing her sweet melodies which include ‘Moving On’, ‘Dead Again’ and fan favourite ‘Jailer’ for 45 minutes in a lead up to the high energy afro-magical performance of Femi Kuti.

The son of the Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti came on stage ready to play some of his recent tunes but the crowd wanted him to play ‘Bang Bang’. He indulged the crowd to calm their ‘sexual anxiety’ before launching into a medley of his latest work.

It was an emotional moment when Femi’s son, joined his father on stage, and the duo embarked on an eight-minute ‘take-your-breath’ saxophone rendition that sprung a ‘wowed’ audience into a prolonged standing ovation.

On that note, the evening of glitz and glamour, style and flavours came to a climactic end, giving the audience a memorable experience.