Konga Records High Volume Sales in 2018 Yakata Promo

Emma Okonji

The management of Konga, Nigeria’s e-commerce giant has expressed its deep gratitude to all its customers, merchants and vendors for a successful 2018 Yakata sales, which it said, recorded high volume of sales.

Konga used the 2018 Yakata sales promo to thrill shoppers with unmatched discounts and massive deals in the month-long campaign.

Satisfied with customers’ participation, Konga has announced new dates for future editions of the widely popular sales promo which will henceforth run from November 11 to December 12.

“Konga Yakata will now go live every year starting with Singles Day on 11/11 and end on the 12/12 with Nigeria Pink Day which will mark the climax of its Yakata sales,” Konga said in a statement.

According to the management of Konga, the new Yakata has an enhanced human face with the launch of the Konga Citizen Support Project, which is the social responsibility arm of Konga. At the end of every Yakata, Konga will donate a variety of items required for the festive season to needy and less-privileged Nigerians. Konga will also leverage its retail stores and other platforms nationwide to collect and deliver the items to the recipients, including donations contributed by public spirited Nigerians and corporate organisations.

The e-commerce company also unveiled its festive season promotion tagged Konga Jara, widely regarded as the final Christmas sales countdown, which will run yearly from the 15th till 31st of December.

Konga Yakata, which ran this year from Tuesday November 8th through Friday November 30th 2018, attracted unprecedented traffic to the company’s platform online and huge footfalls to its retail stores nationwide.

Konga CEO, Online, Nick Imudia, said: “We are indeed grateful to the millions of customers who shopped on the Konga platforms – online and offline – throughout this year’s Konga Yakata. Our appreciation knows no bounds as your patronage and loyalty to the Konga brand was the burning motivation which kept us going, especially in stretching beyond the limits to deliver the great deals and special price slashes that made Yakata number one during the period. The many positive feedbacks we got from satisfied customers was very good testimony to the success of Konga Yakata.”