HP Frets over the Rise in Counterfeit Products, Adopts New Measures

Emma Okonji

Worried by the increasing rate in counterfeit products that have flooded the Nigerian market, especially with Hewlett Packard (HP) branded products, the company has decided to partner the Nigerian Police in order to address the situation that is adversely affecting the sales of genuine HP products in Nigeria.

In collaboration with HP’s Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud (ACF) Programme, authorities in Nigeria have identified and confiscated fraudulent print supplies that were produced as counterfeit.

Although some of the products look exactly like HP products, carrying HP branded stickers, they are not manufactured by HP. The products are always substandard unknown to buyers who mistake them for the original HP products.

Such counterfeit products according to HP, do not meet standard manufacturing specifications and develop fault within shirt period of use.

To address the menace of counterfeiting, HP has worked closely with local officials in Nigeria to identify and close down over 12 criminal operations trading in counterfeit cartridges for HP printers.

In October 2018, the Police raided numerous premises across Nigeria, including Abuja, Lagos, Edo State and Rivers State. The sites raided included outlet stores and hidden manufacturing sites for fakes. In total, the authorities confiscated 67,000 illicit print cartridges.

HP said: “Counterfeiting is a crime. For users, such illegal imitations can cause a multitude of problems that can cause performance and reliability issues. Should your printer break because of using counterfeit printer ink or toner, you could also have issues with your manufacturer’s warranty becoming not applicable.

“In contrast, original HP products are designed to meet HP’s strict quality and reliability standards, based on a long history of inventing and testing. Original HP LaserJet and HP inkjet cartridges, unlike counterfeits, benefit from superior performance and consistent results.”

Commenting on the new development to address counterfeiting, the Director, Global Anti-Counterfeit Programme at HP, Glenn Jones, said: “HP is proud of its continued work with local authorities especially the Police in Africa to combat the sale of counterfeit print supplies. We thank the Nigerian Police authorities for their cooperation and swift action in this successful seizure and their determination to apprehend and prosecute counterfeiters who break the law.”

“Through our unwavering efforts and commitment to removing counterfeit products from the market, we continue to focus on the protection of our customers through our Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud Programme,” he said.

Jones disclosed that across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), over the last five years, approximately 12 million counterfeits and components have been seized by local authorities. He explained that HP has conducted over 4,500 audits and inspections of partners’ stocks or suspicious deliveries for customers.

Through HP’s Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud (ACF) Programme, the company actively educates its customers and partners to be vigilant against fake printing supplies. It also cooperates closely with local and global law enforcement authorities to detect and dismantle illegal operations that produce counterfeit HP printing components.