Fashion, Lifestyle e-Commerce Platform Debuts in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

WAWOOH, a leading African focused fashion and lifestyle e-Commerce platform has commenced operations in Nigeria, with a media launch in Lagos.

WAWOOH is set to facilitate growth in Africa fashion industry by providing an online platform for fashion designers and consumers to engage in transactions and to collaborate.

Speaking during the launch, Chief Executive Officer, WAWOOH, Kunle Oladipo, reiterated the commitment of the company to unlocking more opportunities for fashion creators by providing them with an online platform to showcase their designs to a larger audience.

‘’ Through our WAWOOH platform and WAWOOH Marketplace platform, we have created a solution that will help fashion creators increase their earnings. This platform which features thousands of unique fashion items from leading designers across Africa also has a unique feature that enables you input your measurement online, and order for a bespoke/made-to-fit item which will be delivered to your doorstep. We have also put in place an escrow system which ensures vendors aren’t paid until you have indicated that you received your order in perfect condition. This is to maintain a high quality of service.’’ Oladipo said.

Business Development Manager, WAWOOH, Bolaji Omitogun said : “We are focused on projecting positive narratives about Africa through fashion, we are showing the world the creativity, brilliance and craftsmanship of Africans. We currently have a large database of designers who showcase a diverse line of bespoke and ready to wear African fashion items, modern attires & accessories including: customised native Ankara apparels, embellished Aso-oke or Batik dresses, patterned dresses, bags, native Hausa caps, Ankara bags & shoes on WAWOOH. ’’

Leading fashion influencers including: Denola Grey, Ozinna Anumudu, Temisan Emmanuel and Makida Moka, were in attendance during the launch of the revolutionary fashion and lifestyle marketplace.

WAWOOH already has an extensive array of exclusive fashion items on its platform. This is being showcased by hundreds of leading fashion designers who have signed up on its marketplace to give customers the chance to make the choice that best suit your style.