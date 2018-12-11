Kogi Farmers to Benefit from $200m World Bank Project

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Farmers in Kogi State are to benefit from the $200 million Agro Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support Project (APPEALS) under the World Bank project.

The Kogi State Project Coordinator of APPEALS, Dr. Sanni Abdullahi Ozomata, who made this known yesterday in a statement issued by the Communications Officer, Mr. Ocholi Ikani, said 60,000 Nigerian farmers, including those in Kogi State, would benefit from the World Bank project

He stated that the state has a lot of untapped agricultural potential that needed to be harnessed, and that is why the state APPEALS has to align its objectives to the state’s agricultural blueprint.

Ikani noted that the implementation strategy would involve the identification of local government areas based on their comparative advantage and farmers readiness by clustering them to optimise support and performance as well as to build a framework for expansion of existing farm clusters.

He equally noted that though APPEALS is new in the state, a strategic communication plan that involves deep sensitisation and advocacy visit to stakeholders in the rural areas are being implemented across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The coordinator stated that the state Coordination Office of the Agro Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support Project (APPEALS) has been commended for aligning the objectives of APPEALS to the state agricultural blueprint.

He noted that this step will boost the development of the agricultural sector of the state.

According to him the commendation was given by Dr. Lukas Akapa, a consultant to the World Bank on APPEALS at the states presentation of its score card and implementation strategy in achieving the project development objectives of APPEALS at the second implementation support mission for APPEALS recently in

Lagos.