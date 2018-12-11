CMD Moves to Bridge Dearth of Manpower

Jonathan Eze

The Centre for Management Development (CMD) has moved to bridge the dearth of manpower skill in Nigeria.

The acting Director General, CMD, Mr. Bitrus Chinoko, explained that the move was apt in order to bring the nation’s active population workforce to speed to global trends in the learning and development space.

Chinoko, represented by the Director Research and Consultancy, CMD, Bode Newo, at its annual conference tagged: “Emerging trend in learning and development in Nigeria’s public and private sector,” said the centre was reawakening and refreshing the heads of training and development organisations to build their capacities and competencies.

“The Centre for Management Development (CMD) was established in the wink of indigenisation to develop manpower capacity in a bid to achieve economic development.

“Lately we found out that a lot of people are into training without the requisite competencies to deliver training. We have decided to look at the issue of learning and development in Nigeria.

“There are emerging issues and there are things that must be done for capacities to be built, for competencies to be developed so that performance will be enhanced with productivity guaranteed.”

According to him, the centre was in talks with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to ensure that whoever registers any outfit for training or consultancy must have CMD accreditation.

Chinoko said: “For us to deliver optimally, we need the support of government, private sector not even in terms of funding but in terms of believing in what we are doing and giving us the patronage and support. “We hope to imbibe into the participants the trending activities in learning and development and we also expect that beyond what we do in the classroom, they are able to take to their workplace some of those things we have talked about.”

Phase3 Wins Award

Phase3 Telecom has won the ‘Broadband Internet Company of the Year’ award at the Nigeria Technology Awards 2018 which held in Lagos recently.

According to Chief Executive Officer of Phase3 Telecom, Mr. Stanley Jegede, “The win confirms the company’s inimitable approach to amplifying regional connectivity that puts the customer’s need first.

“That Phase3 has over the years being the indigenous firm at the forefront of increasing backbone infrastructure that will boost digital market viability and minimise the challenges of accessibility and reliability across sectors and layered connectivity needs.

“Hence, very encouraging is such recognitions that validate the company’s daily commitment to driving its vision for Nigeria and the West African sub-region.”

Jegede commended the organisers of the award and affirmed that Phase3’s growing realisation of its strategic insight and blueprint in limiting the current digital divide in Africa’s telecommunications industry was being validated by such honours and is certainly not taken for granted.

He also reiterated that Phase3’s continuing collaboration with key partners allows it to extend its reach in the West African sub-region thus solidifying its space as an indigenous telecom service provider of repute and one of the broadband champions of Africa’s socio-economic development.

According to Jegede, “the win is a motivational boost to Phase3’s focus in the coming months to drive a network infrastructure that connects people and serves as a frontrunner in scaling a network that help grow economies and effectively support technological innovations that expand our world and make it better in all sectors.”

Thanking the firm’s supporters and stakeholders; Jegede maintained that speedy broadband penetration was also a major focus as Phase3 would continue to ensure that the region enjoys good quality of service, reliability and exceptional customer experience, riding on investment in communications technology that enables clients to share critical and big data within a secure, reliable and scalable infrastructure.