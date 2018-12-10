Sowore’s Supporters Arrested by Lagos CP for Pasting Posters

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has cried out over the continued detention of his supporters by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police for pasting campaign posters.

Sowore, who made the shocking revelation via his twitter handle @yelesho, said: “Just spoke with the DPO of Area F, and he shockingly revealed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgar ordered that our supporters be kept in detention for pasting my posters. Edgar hasn’t been reachable since.”

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, the anti-crime patrol team of the Lagos State Police Command arrested “six young men for…ripping posters of other political parties and replacing them with that of the African Action Congress (AAC).”

Chike added that the exhibits recovered from the suspects are “a poster bearing the picture of the presidential candidate of the AAC, Sowore; brush, bucket containing gums and torn off posters of other political parties.”

The supporters, who were pasting posters as at the time of their arrest in Ikeja (Under Bridge) in Lagos, are Olagokun Banwo, Olagokun Odunayo, Omidiji Damilola, Koolkloud Henry, Ugagu Joseph and Kate Michael.

The AAC presidential candidate, who is also a pro-democracy campaigner and human rights activist, has decried the move, and called for their immediate release from detention. The police commissioner could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.