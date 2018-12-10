‘Security Agents Should Know They May be Held Accountable’

Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, presidential candidate of the Peoples Trust says political parties and candidates should publicly commit to peaceful elections by singing a joint declaration

What are the security concerns bothering you in the 2019 elections?

Boko Haram resurgence, incipient Shiite rebellion due to high handedness, bloodletting by murderous, raiders in the Middle Belt, activities of armed terrorists groups in North west Nigeria, and the likelihood of politicising the security agencies as we approach the elections.

What part should political parties play in ensuring conduct of peaceful elections?

Parties and candidates should publicly commit to peaceful elections by singing a joint declaration. The President should publicly make a statement that security officials are enjoined to discharge their duties impartially without favoring any political party.

In what state(s) do you anticipate worrisome infractions during the election?

Kano, Kaduna, Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Benue and Lagos.

Can you vouch for the impartiality of security agencies?

They can be impartial if they want to be. They need to know that they may be held accountable for their actions at anytime even after the tenure of the incumbent.