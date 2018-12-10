NADDC Trains 460 Tricycle Repairers in Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Others

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Director General of National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu, has said the agency in synergy with SIMBA group has trained no fewer than 460 tricycle repairers in Katsina, Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna, Zamfara and Kebbi States to ensure effective maintenance and repairs of tricycle and motorcycle in Nigeria.

Aliyu, who was speaking during the graduation of 60 trainees on tricycle and motorcycle repairs at the Hassan Usman’s Polytechnic, Katsina at the weekend, said the training was aimed at harnessing the talents of Nigerian youths to support the country’s automobile industry and avert youths restiveness.

Speaking on what informed the training, Aliyu said: “We found out that there is a lots of gaps between the new technologies in the tricycle and motorcycle now than the late machines we had then but now because there is new technologies and we have new machines that people are using.

“We want to train people that can handle the repairs and maintenance so that they can not try an error. We want them to know what exactly fault the machine developed before they can carry out the repairs. However, at the end of the training, the Council also give them stipends of N5,000, while SIMBA also gives a grand of special tools to the trainees,” he said.

According to Aliyu, Nigerians have the opportunity to adopt advanced solutions and use them to propel the society, adding that the agency plans more innovative support for them through training and retraining on innovative ways that would boost the nation’s industrial sector.

He added that emphasis was laid on the quality of TVS Tricycle known as TVS King DLX+ during the training session conducted, calling on the trainees to ensure effectively utilisation of the tools given to them by SIMBA group.

The NADDC boss, represented by the agency’s Senior Industrial Officer, Saka Onuwe Abdulmalik, urged Nigerians to individually and collectively focus on ensuring that the dreams and aspiration of the country are achieved for a better society.

