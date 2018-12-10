Jonathan Greets Danjuma at 81, Describes Him as a Courageous Patriot

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has felicitated with former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and ex-Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) on the occasion of his 81st birthday, describing him as a courageous patriot.

In a goodwill message which the former president personally signed, Jonathan highlighted Danjuma’s outstanding military career, crusade for equity and generosity as exemplary qualities worthy of emulation.

The message, according to a statement issued by Jonathan’s media adviser, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, also thanked God for bestowing on the former minister the grace of a long life, kind heart and great wisdom.

The statement said: “It is my pleasure to warmly congratulate you on your 81st birthday. I join your family, friends and other well-wishers to thank God Almighty for bestowing His exceeding grace on you. It has pleased the creator to bless you with a momentous career, long life and great wisdom.

“You are a great nationalist and a courageous patriot who fought to keep Nigeria together at a time the unity of the country came under threat. As an elder statesman, you have continued to lend your weight to the effort to unite and develop our country while channelling your resources towards improving the cause of the common man.

“Your outstanding military career, high sense of duty, successful entrepreneurship, crusade for equity, passion for human dignity and generosity are exemplary traits worthy of emulation.

“I wish you a longer life in good health and more productive years as you continue to lend your voice and energy to the effort to build a country of our collective dreams.”