APC leaders in Uhunmwode LGA pass vote of confidence on Obaseki-led administration

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State, on Monday, passed a vote of confidence on the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

The unanimous confidence vote, which was also extended to the person of the governor, was moved after the party leaders’ meeting at the residence of Mr Charles Idahosa, a chieftain of the APC in the local government area.

Idahosa said “the people of Uhunmwode Local Government Area and Edo people in general are proud of the laudable achievements of the governor across all sectors of the state and we unanimously pass a vote of confidence on the Obaseki administration and the person of the governor.”

In his remark, Obaseki said the meeting focused on what his administration has been doing with regard to the development of the state.

“I have not been able to hold meetings with you because we have been busy working. I had to focus on work because without doing the work there will be nothing to campaign about,” the governor told the party leaders.

“I understand the need for empowerment and job creation in Uhunmwode and for the last 24 months I have initiated various projects in the area,” he added.

He informed the leaders that rehabilitation work would commence on all the old roads linking villages in the Council before the end of the month while about 12 primary schools have been pencilled down for urgent renovation.