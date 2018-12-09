Magu: EFCC to Prosecute Indicted Candidates before 2019 Polls

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu has assured Nigerians that all candidates of political parties who have case with the agency and are seeking election into various offices in 2019 will be charged to court before the next year election.

The anti-corruption agency boss, who spoke with journalists Sunday shortly after an African Union Youth Congress against Corruption with the theme: ‘Combating Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation,’ held at the banquet hall of the presidential villa, Abuja also hinted that the EFCC is closely monitoring what politicians are spending on their campaigns.

According to Magu, “By the grace of God, all those candidates that have cases with us on corruption will be charged court before the election.”

When asked to mention names of those involved, he said: “I don’t want to personalise it.”

On campaign spending, he said the EFCC is monitoring what the candidates are putting into their campaigns.

“It is not only here in this country, we are also partnering with other countries to monitor campaign money,” Magu said.

When asked to shed more light on the investigation into the allegation of bribery against the Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Magu said: “The case against Ganduje is in court and I would not want to comment on it. As I told you before we are still on it.”

He told journalists that this year, “we have taken 264 people to court for corruption-related cases”.

Soliciting the support of the public, Magu said: “We have no option than for everybody to support the fight against corruption.”