Group Canvasses One Million Votes for Sanwo-Olu

Segun James

A campaign group, ‘I want Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation’ has promised the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu nothing less than one million votes in the coming election.

The promise was contained in a statement by the group’s Director of Publicity, Mr. Adewale Oriade, canvassing support for Sanwo-Olu based on his achievement as Commissioner for Establishment and Training in the administration of Mr. Babatunde Fashola.

According to the group, with our numerical strength across the state and beyond, we have the capacity to mobilise that volume of votes for the APC candidate.

The statement said, “We have confidence that he would build on that experience and step it up to take Lagos State to the next level that would be able to favourably compete with other Mega Cities of the world.”

It said that Sanwo-Olu’s tutelage under Fashola that took the baton of performance from the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would not deviate from the foundation laid by Tinubu and actualised by Fashola, expressing confidence that Lagos is back to another safe hand after Fashola.

It urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties “to wake up from their dreams of wanting to occupy the Alausa Government House next year, the organisation warned them to keep off insisting that, “there is no vacancy for any other party in that house beside Sanwo-Olu.”

“APC will run over other parties in 2019 election to usher in the new pair of tested and trusted Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Femi Hamzat to build on the foundation laid by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and actualised by his worthy successor, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN).

“No Nigerian, either in Lagos or anywhere in the country will give his vote to the PDP because they know the atrocities the party committed during its16 year’s misrule during the period they drained the nation’s economy, boasting that, as at of today, APC is the only viable platform on which people can win elections.”

Reason for this assertion, the statement continued, “is that the performance trademarks of the APC in Lagos State especially under Tinubu and Fashola has explained why the highly informed people of Lagos will not discard the known winning team for any other party especially the PDP that ruined the nation during its 16 years misrule.”

The statement emphasised that, “in Lagos State today like always, there is no threat to the APC either from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or from any other mushroom party,” expressing confidence that, “next year election will just be a mere formality for the APC as the election would be a walk-over in favour of APC and against other parties including the PDP).

The pro Sanwo-Olu group, hinged its confidence on the leadership prowess of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said, “we have absolute confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and there is no iota of doubt in our mind that he will lead us to the promise land again next year.”