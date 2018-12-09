Buhari Sets up Committee on Implementation of State Legislature, Judiciary Autonomy

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

In compliance with the fourth alteration to the 1999 constitution, President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted a Presidential Implementation Committee on Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary.

Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in a press statement, Sunday, that the purpose of the committee was to drive the actualisation of the autonomy granted to the legislature and judiciary at the state level.

Names of members of the committee are as follows: Nigeria’s Minister for Justice and Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami (SAN) (chairman); Presidential Liaison to the National Assembly, Senator Ita Enang; Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasiru Ajanah; Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri; Grand Khadi, Gombe State Sharia Court of Appeal, Kadi Abdullahi Maikano Usman; and Ag. President of the FCT Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Abbazih Musa Abubakar Sadeeq.

Others are: Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; and Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Abel Peter Riah. Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria is to be represented by Marwan Mustapha Adamu and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, by Comrade Bala Hadi.

Still on the committee are representatives of Body of Chairmen of Houses of Assembly Service Commissions, Musa Mustapha Agwai; Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, Senator David Umaru; House of Representatives Committee on Federal Judiciary, Hon. Aminu Shagari; the Accountant General of the Federation, and the Secretary of the National Judicial Council.

Others are: Director-General, Nigerian Governors’ Forum or such other representative as the forum may wish to nominate; Chairman of the Forum of Finance Commissioners in Nigeria; President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro (SAN); and Chike Adibuah, representing Civil Society Organisations.