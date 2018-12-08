Rotary Club of Lagos Island Donates Science Laboratory, Furniture, Equipment to School

As part of its corporate services responsibilities, Rotary Club of Lagos Island, District 9110 in partnership with Odogbolu Grammar School has donated science laboratory, furniture and equipment to facilitate continued expansion and enviable success of the community and the nation at large.

The commissioning was done by former Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen Oladipo Diya (Rtd) at the annual 2018 Odogbolu Celebrations organised by the Odogbolu Community Development Council (OCDC), Ogun State.

Gen. Diya charged every member of the community to work together for effective service delivery and to embrace such service as sacrificial.

“Since there is no authority that is permanent, it therefore behooved on all to create such a viable synergy to further improve the educational and all round expectations of the masses especially the students or the pupils for conducive learning and continued financial, spiritual and healthy empowerment,” he added.

Urging the continued support of the parent, guardians and the school authority to adequately provide such worthy level playing ground for students outstanding success, he said such outcome will be a proof of worthy investments.

The General stressed that the role of nurturing students should not be left for the teachers or schools authorities alone but to rather compliment their efforts in the constructive, disciplined up-bringing of such pupils or students to proudly excel in their respective life calling.

Speaking to the students, he said: “Students should be highly responsible, disciplined, law abiding and peace loving. Resist being a tool of exploitation to create chaos by any unfortunate godless leaders at the expense of their children attending expensive schools overseas.”

The Junior section Principal, Mrs. Yinka Oyekan while expressing the school authority’s gratitude to PHF ROTN Sanjeen Tandon and his club on the laudable project, also commended the efforts of other subscribers to its project especially the PTA Chairman, Mr. Idowu Abudu, FCIA; the Principal senior section, Mr. Adeleke Adeyemi as well as Mr. Olatubosub Soile, Mr. Samson Ogunpola as well as Mrs. Dada Timiren and Mrs. Yemi Otaiku for the accelerated completion of the science block building project and all those who fervently made the dream a reality.

She however requested for more assistance and support for the school, which also included mower, school buses, toilets among others for the continued conveniences of the pupils and school authority.

PHF ROTN Sanjeen Tandon, the 2017/18 rotary year President and the facilitator of the project expressed his club’s appreciation to the community and other contributors to the success of the projects.

He assured them of his club’s continued zeal to the laudable improvement of the community, the school and other areas of such expectations to visibly improve their lot at all times.

PHF ROTN TANDON announced the educational sponsorship of ten indigent pupils to the tertiary institutions by the club and would further donate to the immediate needs of the school and the community for a better improved living.