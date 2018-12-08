Niger to Gazette All Its Grazing Reserves

By Laleye Dipo in Minna



Niger State Government said it will soon gazette all its grazing reserves to legalise their existence.

The state is said to have at least 22 grazing reserves out of which only two were gazetted.

The Commissioner for Livestock and Fisheries Development, Alhaji Zakari Bawa who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Minna Friday said the exercise would stop encroachment on the lands and to a large extent reduce the incidence of farmers herders clashes.

Alhaji Zakari Bala giving details about the multi-billion naira investment in the 30 hectare grazing reserve at Bobi in the Mariga local government of the state said the federal government had the highest financial input adding that the Niger State Government had approved N198m for the provision of infrastructure in the reserve out of which N51m had been released.

“The Niger State Government has also keyed into the ranching programme of the federal government in an effort to encourage the settlement of pastoralists to reduce the frequent farmers herdsmen clashes,” he declared.

Zakari Bawa also disclosed that the state under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP ) intervention had procured two solar powered incubators with capacity of 15,000 eggs which had been installed at the Bosso poultry.

“The intervention will ensure effective use of the hatchery in line with current administration’s drive to generate employment particularly for the youths in the state.”

The commissioner decried the manner in which farmers were fishing in the state which he described as “unacceptable” because they were using dangerous chemicals to harvest fish which was not only dangerous for human consumption but pollutes the entire water.

As a result Alhaji Zakari Bawa said the state had purchased two boats and outboard engines “ to revitalise patrol and surveillance activities of the States vast water bodies to ensure judicious exploitation for sustainable productivity as well as re enforcing the regulatory framework for fishing activities”.

He advised the people of the state to take to fishing and animal husbandry because they are very profitable.