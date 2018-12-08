Boundary Dispute: Obaseki tasks NBC on training for state’s inter-boundary C’ttee

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to collaborate with the state in training officials of the state’s inter-boundary committee, to improve their knowledge and expertise in dealing with boundary disputes.

The governor gave the charge during a courtesy visit by the Director-General of the NBC, Dr. Mohammed Ahmad, at Government House in Benin City, Edo State capital.

Obaseki said the collaboration with the NBC on capacity building has become necessary considering the rise in boundary disputes across the state, noting, “I don’t know if it will be possible at some point to collaborate to train our own officials internally on how to deal with the issue of boundary dispute affecting us internally.”

“I want the training to be a workshop of one or two days where your commission will help us train our inter-state boundary committee members as we continue to see increase in boundary disputes around the state,” Obaseki added.

According to him, the state shares common boundaries with Anambra, Kogi, Delta and Ondo states, with Delta having the longest stretch.

He assured the NBC that whatever the outcome of its engagements on disputes with neighbouring states, the state will discuss with the affected states to achieve both technical and peaceful resolutions.

On the boundary disputes with Delta State, he noted that Edo and Delta have historical relationship, stressing that his administration will resolve the issues peacefully.

“Delta and Edo states can resolve our boundary issues peacefully. The defining and demarcating of boundaries are critical but for us in Edo State, we would ensure that there is always peace as nothing can be gained from crisis.

“Violent clashes and loss of lives would not change the situation on ground but we should look at the facts to resolve the disputes and embrace peace to stimulate economic growth and development.”

Earlier, the DG of NBC, Dr. Mohammed Ahmad, commended the people of the state for the hospitality accorded the commission’s officials and also hailed Governor Obaseki’s governance model which has made Edo a destination for investors.

He said the commission, over the years, has carried out different activities on each of the inter-state boundaries except for Anambra and Edo inter-state boundaries.

Ahmad said Edo and Kogi inter-state boundary committees have attained a near completion status and arrangement has been concluded for physical demarcation before it was disrupted.