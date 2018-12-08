Access Bank Pledges Technology Faculty for UNN

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu



The Group Managing Director of the Access Bank, Dr. Herbert Wigwe said the bank has begun moves to endow a Technology Faculty at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

Wigwe spoke as he was conferred with honorary doctorate degree in Business Administration, alongside Executive Chairman of Dozzy Group, Dr. Daniel Chukwudozie and former Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Products Pricing and regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Dr. Reginald Chika Stanley at the Varsity’s 48th convocation ceremony.

He said that students of the university had to be properly equipped especially in the area of Information Communication Technology to meet the challenges of the ever-changing world.

The financial expert promised to continue to support educational development in the country.

“The commitment I want to make at least in my own case apart from what the other awardees will do is that as far as technology is concerned, we will endow the faculty and provide technical support as far as technology is concerned – whether it will be sited here or in Enugu campus, let the details be worked out today. The future is changing and we need to get our people more and more equipped,” he stated.

Wigwe who said that the UNN contributed immensely in making him what he is today advised the graduands to explore new grounds by doing those things that people would think are impossible.

The 1987 graduate of UNN described the occasion as truly home coming for him and added that “It is home coming because this institution provided me the greater part of what I am today. It helped me in academics. The greatest thing it did for me was to open my eyes to a great opportunity; the capacity to complete anything you start in life is something that is rear.”