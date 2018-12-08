193 Stranded Nigerians Return from Libya 

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 193 stranded Nigerians the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) evacuated from Libya back to Nigeria. The Acting Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr. Segun Afolayan urged Nigerians to desist from stigmatising young Nigerians trying to seek so-called better opportunities outside the shores of the country.

Afolayan disclosed that the Assisted Voluntary Returnees arrived aboard of Chartered Tunisia’ Nouvelair airline with registration number TS-INQ and flight number UZ 189 at 8:32p.m. on Thursday. A breakdown of the returnees include: 96 females with 81 adult, one child and 14 infants while there are 97 males with 87 adults five children and five infants. “In all, we have 168 adults, six children and 19 infants,” Afolayan further pointed out that it was right for everyone to live free and comfortable lives but the process or the means of seeking the fulfillment of the rights are the ones in contention.