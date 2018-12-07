WEAT Band Pays Tribute to Bobby Benson

At the debut edition of Uptown Skanking, a reggae themed event that aims at reviving the music genre in Nigeria, the popular 80s band SWEAT, paid tribute to the quintessential music legend Bobby Benson.

Playing a reggae version of the icon’s popular hit ‘Taxi Driver’ (their version also catapulted the group to fame), the band leader Yemi Benson dedicated to the song to his father, who was influential in promoting highlife music in Nigeria.

He added that reggae music is all about feeling some joy as the band performed some of their hits back in the day.

It is the first time the founding members are playing together after their split in the late 80s.

Their reunion was initiated by the convener of the concert, Edward Brown who is also a Chef and owner of the Smokey Bones Restaurant where the event took place.

“It wasn’t that hard convincing all members to come together and play. Francis Goldman was already playing here at our weekly reggae gig. When I shared the concept with him, he was excited as others too when they learnt about it. They came in for rehearsals and was quite enthusiastic about it.”

Describing reggae as a soul music, Brown said that Uptown Skanking will be a monthly gig at the restaurant thy will showcase the best of reggae musicians.

“There is a whole lot of young reggae stars out there. All we are trying to do with this platform is to let them know there is a place for them to showcase their talents and be recognised in the music industry.”