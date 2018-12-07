The Future Awards Africa Set to Hold on Dec. 16

As the 13th edition of Africa’s biggest youth awards, The Future Awards Africa 2018, is set to hold on 16 December, 2018, at the Balmoral Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, the Central Working Committee (CWC) of TFAA has announced the nominees.

With 20 award categories this year, the CWC unveiled 100 nominees which include artistes, Davido and Simi; footballer, Ahmed Musa; actor, Adesua Etomi; social media influencer and comedienne, Maraji; entrepreneur, Chidi Ajaere, scientist, Dr Mahmoud Maina; Taekwondo expert, Thursdaline Peter and many more – representing a new class of innovators, philanthropists, activists, entertainers, technocrats and creators promoting the shared values of creativity, social good, and innovation while making impact in entertainment, professional service, agriculture, business and sports.

“Inducting these new set of performers into Nigeria’s New Tribe has been nothing short of inspiring as they have dutifully chosen the path of impact to their community, nation and the continent,” said Bukonla Adebakin, Chief Operating Officer of The Future Project.

“We are reminded of how important it is to acknowledge the work of young Nigerians who have ignored limitations around them and excelling in their chosen fields.”

Visit awards.thefutureafrica.com to see the full nominees profiles.

The official hashtags for 2018 is #TFAA2018 and #NigeriasNewTribe. The Future Awards Africa 2018‎ is presented by The Future Project, Guaranty Trust Bank, and H20.