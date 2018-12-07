Port Security Officers Lament Security Challenges

The Port Facility Security Officers Forum of Nigeria (PFSOFN) has lamented the poor security situation in ports across the country, just as they called on the federal government to do what is needful to address the situation.

This is just as the body has sworn in new executives that would pilot its affairs for the next three years.

The swearing of the new executive was part of activities of the 2018 National Conference of the organisation with the theme: ”Integrated Maritime Security Architecture: A panacea for Economic growth in Nigeria.”

In his acceptance speech, the new National Chairman, Emmanuel Onyebadi, said it was no longer news that security challenges have taken a new dimension with innovation and trends but with intelligence sharing and collaboration by different agencies such issue can be solved.

“We are poised to ensuing that we collaborate in terms of information sharing and synergising with both the public and private sector to achieve relative peace in the maritime space and sector.

“With such a gathering of great minds a lot of things can be achieved in the strengthening and integrated maritime Security Architecture the Operators, Security Agencies and Stakeholders in the maritime sector breach he the barriers of challenges in our areas of responsibility with a view to improving on the status quo, only then can we open the frontiers of economic development of our country,” Onybadi said.

Also speaking, the Calabar Port Manager, Mrs. Olufumilayo Olotu asserted that what was needed was an isolated security but in that nomenclature for effective partnership as the team even in isolation can ensure synergy.

She called on all the agencies to avoid sabotage and do away with inter agency’s rivalry and ensure that data on digital footprint is properly expanded because no investor will come to a place where he is not sure of what is going to happen the next minute.

Earlier, Commissioner of Police, Port Authority Police, Alex Opara said Nigeria loses over trillion naira annually due to leakages and insecurity in the maritime sector of Nigeria.

He said: “It is estimated that Nigeria loses about 1 Trillion naira annually in the maritime sector due to leakages in Revenue Generation and insecurity in the maritime sector.

“However we must not rest on our oars as incidents of sea piracy, armed robbery Kidnapping, oil bunkering, trafficking in drugs, small arms, dumping of toxic waste, environmental degradation, facility vandalism, pilfering, militancy as wells as youth restiveness still rear their ugly heads from time to time which impacts negatively on the economy, peace and security of the ports.”