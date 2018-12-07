Customs Revenue Hits N1.1tn in 11 Months

Sharon Emi

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Thursday said it generated N1.1 trillion revenue and seized contraband goods worth more than N40 billion between January and November 2018.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Deputy Comptroller, Joseph Attah, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Attah said the amount realised had far surpassed the N1.03 trillion generated in 2017.

The spokesperson also said 59 containers of tramadol and other controlled drugs were confiscated across the commands within the period of time.

He added that 40 containers were seized in Apapa Port, 10 in Tincan Port in Lagos State and nine in Onne Port in Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Attah said that the quantum of seized goods was a testimony that the service had improved in its ability to block leakages and enforce the anti-smuggling law this year.

He also disclosed that the automation of the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System had been upgraded.

According to him, the strategic deployment of officers and men of the service and establishment of strike force as the third layers of security, have impacted positively on customs operations.

“We are aware that our insistence on compliance, arrest and prosecution of smugglers and increasing disposition of customs officers to place national interest above self, is against the interests of some people.

“With these achievements, we must have stepped on toes, and that is why some enemies go to town with misleading information by accusing the service of nepotism, non-facilitation of trade and corruption.

“It is curious that such people will choose the time when officers are turning down bribes like the Apapa case.

“Our officers rejected N150 million bribe offered by the arrested suspect, to save the nation from consuming 40 containers of dangerous drugs.

“We will insist that all international trade actors comply with the fiscal policy of the government,” he said.