Robust Digital Ecosystem Predicted for 2019

Emma Okonji

As organisations prepare to wind down businesses in 2018, Dell Technologies has forecasted a data-driven digital ecosystem in 2019, with new possibilities that will further drive artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

According to the forecast, organisations would realise the next era of Human-Machine Partnerships, where they would be immersed in smart living, intelligent work, and a frictionless economy.

Although Dell Technologies made some bold predictions last year, with some coming to fruition a bit faster than others, the technology company insisted that there was still much to do in advancing artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

It noted that autonomous systems were continuing to take shape as organisations build the digital backbone to support them.

“Virtual assistants continue to be pervasive in consumer technology – smart home technologies, ‘things’ and connected cars – learning your preferences and proactively serving up content and information based on previous interactions.

“We’ll see this machine intelligence merge with augmented and virtual reality in the home to create truly immersive experiences.

“Immersive intelligence will also follow us to work. Our PCs and devices we use every day will continue to learn from our habits and proactively boot up with the right apps and services at the right time.

“Advances in natural language processing and voice technologies will create a more productive dialogue with machines, while automation and robotics will create faster, more fluid collaboration with technology to get more done,” Dell Technologies said in a statement.

The forecast quoted the CEO of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell, as saying that with augmented and virtual reality applications creating on- and off-site immersive experiences, people will have access to the data they need to do work whenever, wherever they are in 2019.

“Organisations have been stockpiling big data for years. In fact, it’s predicted that by 2020, the data volume will reach 44 trillion gigabytes, or 44 Zettabytes. That’s a lot of data. Soon they’ll finally put it to work as digital transformation takes shape.

“As they derive more value from that data – with insights driving new innovations and more efficient business processes – more investments will be born out of the technology sector.

“New start-ups will emerge to tackle the bigger challenges that make AI a reality: data management and federated analytics where insights can be driven from virtually everywhere, and data compliance solutions for a safer, smarter way to deliver amazing outcomes.” Dell said.

According to the technology company, the first 5G devices are slated to hit the market sometime next year with the much-anticipated next-generation network that promises to completely change the data game in terms of speed and accessibility.