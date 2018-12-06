Over 200 Golfers for CBN Governor’s Cup

Over 200 golfers drawn from across the country are expected to compete at the 2018 edition of the annual Central Bank of Nigeria Governor’s Golf Cup scheduled to tee-off on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Being the 12th in the series, the one-day championship sponsored by the Central Bank of Nigeria in conjunction with the IBB Golf Club, shall be competed for in a ‘Stroke Play-Shot Gun’ format where all the competitors will tee-off at the same time from different points on the golf course.

The golfers are expected to compete in eight categories. These include; the Men’s Category 1 (Handicap 0-14), Men’s Category 11(Handicap 15-28) and Gross (Men). The ladies will do battles in category 1 (Handicap 0-20) and Category11 ( Handicap 21-30).

Other categories are CBN Staff Category, CBN Retired Staff Category, CBN Guests Category and the Veterans Category for men and women.

With the overall winner expected to smile home with the best Net prize, there are also other prizes to be won. Among them is the Nearest to Pin award for ladies, men and CBN women including CBN staff and the Longest Drive award for ladies and men as well as the CBN staffers.

The annual CBN Governor’s Golf Cup competition is not only aimed at creating a relaxed and recreation atmosphere for distinguished personalities in government, the organised private sector and members of the diplomatic corps, it also serves as a platform for promoting competitiveness and inspiring partnership and networking among golfers across the country.