Foundation Organises Empowerment Seminar

Sunday Ehigiator

The Rose of Sharon Foundation has organised a youth empowerment seminar aimed at promoting financial independence and educational opportunity for youths.

This was done through the Rose of Sharon Foundation Youth Empowerment Programme (ROSF-YEP).

In her welcome address, the Founder, Rose of Sharon Foundation, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, said YEP is the foundation’s career development and capacity building programme for youths.

“YEP is the Foundation’s career development and capacity building programme for youths associated with the Rose of Sharon Foundation. But following our desire to see youths succeed YEP has been expanded in this year’s edition to include youths from all across the country,” she stated.

She stated also that the core objective of the foundation was to motivate and empower youths to rise above the obvious socio-economic limitations and excel in their desired careers of interest.

She further stated that the foundation believes firmly in building human capacity among youths, adding that they are poised to assist them harness their untapped gifts, skills and talent.

Alakija, who explained that with an exploding global and local youth population of over 20 and 60 percent respectively, it was imperative that they continue to strive to support the future leaders.

Addressing participants on the need to tap opportunities and wealth embedded in the agricultural sector, Yussuf Billamin, said the sector is one of the less capital intensive businesses every start-up can easily engage in.

With regards to the importance and effect of digital technologies in entrepreneurship, Jude Oguta asserted that: “If you can make a million effect without deploying technology in your skills-sets/services, then be sure that by introducing technology, you would make more than double of the effect you made without it.”

Nollywood Actress, Chioma Chukwuka, admonished participants on the need to imbibe passion and determination to succeed, adding that both factors are necessary to bring about growth, despite the skills of the individual, “only passion and determination to succeed can bring about growth, no matter the talent you have, or skills you have acquired.”

YEP participants would be taken through a one-week hands-on training; in partnership with Alakija’s skills acquisition centre in Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), with focus on farming, website designing, entertainment and fashion, and in skills acquisition such as turning rubbish into wealth.