ESET Highlights Cybersecurity Trends in Organisations

Emma Okonji

Security Day Forum organised by ESET, a leader in cyber-protection, which held in Lagos, highlighted cybersecurity trends among organisations in Nigeria.

The event provided a common platform for the business owners, decision makers and end-users to interact with security experts and senior management from ESET to discuss the security landscape in their organisations and the country as a whole.ESET Security Day is already well-known globally as a gathering of independent and ESET security experts with IT professionals, business people and the general public.

More than eight thousand people around world already attended with positive feedback on how beneficial it has been to them and their organisations.The Information Technology (IT) Security conference is not limited to ESET research − independent and non-ESET affiliated IT security experts, provided presentations and leading discussions on cyber-threats and data protection issues which affect the current business environment.

Attendees gained access to valuable know-how and technology support by our headline speakers.According to Ake, “ESET focused on the cyber security trends in Nigeria enterprise businesses as the security market is undergoing rapid developments with the threat landscape evolving with more and more targeted and persistent attacks, which conventional countermeasures are failing to prevent. They are failing due to the lack of security awareness among employees, missing proper security policies and lack of basic hygiene.” ESET began life as a pioneer of antivirus protection and company’s goal is to make sure that everyone can enjoy opportunities that technology offers.

Today, ESET security solutions allow businesses and consumers in more than 180 countries to make the most of the digital world. Aim of this project is to bring cutting-edge knowledge to everyone – especially the business user.President, Cybersecurity Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN), Mr. Remi Afon, who was represented by a Director and Membership Coordinator of CSEAN, Mr Tunji Igbalajobi, cautioned organisation against showing lackadaisical attitude towards IT security, adding that many are suffering from reputational, financial and other damages orchestrated by cyber criminals.According to him, both private and public sector organisations must pay attention to cyber education and awareness.