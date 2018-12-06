D’banj, OC Ukeje Win at Spice TV Lifestyle Honours

The ‘Kokomaster’ was among the winners at the first edition of the Spice TV Lifestyle Honours. The awards which seeks to celebrate and reward African fashion icons and brands recognised the entertainer as the most Stylish Individual in Entertainment.

Actor OC Ukeje was also awarded the prize for the Male Lead in a Movie. The female award went to Ghanaian actress Zynnel Zuh. GTB, carted away the prize for Financial Services Brand of the Year; Dangote Foundation took home the CSR Brand of the Year; while the Award for the Fashion brand stylist of the Year went to Dimeji Alara (SA), and Innovator of the Year went to Art X Lagos.

While receiving the award for the Best Luxury Wedding Event Company, Funke Bucknor of Zaphire Events broke down as she dedicated the award to her late sister, Tosyn Bucknor, who passed on last month.

Hosted by Ghanaian TV presenter and producer, Jocelyn Dumas, the Spice TV Lifestyle Honours was conceptualised to celebrate and reward African fashion icons and brands.

Powered by XCHANGE, a consortium of event promoters led by Tajudeen Adepetu, the event attracted fashionistas across the continent to the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The awards recognised brands and icons in the hospitality, social media, entertainment and financial sector.

The night was punctuated with musical performances from Bez, Adekunle Gold, Vector, Teni the Entertainer and Falana.

There were also runway display by famous designers such as Pepper Row, Orapaleng, David Tlale, Ugo Udezue, Kenneth Ize and others.

Other awardees of the night include MasterCard (Lifestyle Product of the Year); Dubai Tourism (Holiday Destination of the Year); One and Only (Hotel of the Year); niversal Music (Music icon of the Year); Malée (Beauty Business Brand of the Year); Vlisco (Fashion Business of the Year); and Saota (Design Company of the Year).