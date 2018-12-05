Re-election of Governor Emmanuel a Task before A’Ibom People, Declares Speaker

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke, has said that the task before the people of the state is to deliver the state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, back to Government House in 2019.

Luke made the declaration yesterday when councillors representing the 329 wards in the state paid him solidarity visit over the recent siege on the state House of Assembly describing the councillors as catalysts in their various wards.

Accordingly, he urged them to galvanise and mobilise voters at their various council areas for the re-election of Governor Emmanuel during the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

He said having the governor back to the Hilltop Mansion on May 29, 2019, would be the best thing that would happen to the people of the state; saying with Governor Emmanuel, the Akwa Ibom people have been liberated from the shackles of one man.

Luke said with the governor returning to the Government House, the yearnings and aspirations of the people at the grassroots would be guaranteed, calling on every political stakeholders in the state to re-strategise for the victory of the governor at the polls.

The Speaker charged the councillors to defend democracy and oneness of Nigeria, stressing that the need to chart a way forward for Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria cannot be overemphasised.

He indicated that “Irrespective of political divides, what is happening in our country now calls for concerted efforts for peace and unity of Nigeria.”

Luke called on politicians to base their actions on the general interest of the state and country devoid of personal and family interests, and commended the councillors for deeming it fit to come on solidarity visit to the State House of Assembly saying their action was patriotic.

The Speaker since the sad incident two weeks ago peace and normalcy have now returned to the assembly as the 21 members as presently constituted by law and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are for peace, development and the growth of the state.

The Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Councillors Forum and Leader Itu Local Government legislative council, Mr. Bassey Bassey, had said the solidarity visit to the Assembly was to register their resistance against injustice on the House by the former sacked five lawmakers.

He reaffirmed the loyalty and support of the 329 councillors across the state to the leadership and members of the Assembly under the leadership of Speaker Luke.

He noted with concern that injustice to one citizen of the state is injustice to all and condemned in strong terms the illegal invasion of the chambers by former members of the House whose seats had been legally declared vacant.

Describing the Speaker as a man with strength and courage, Bassey assured him of their support and commitments toward delivering Governor Emmanuel with land slide victory at the polls.