Leadway Assurance Wins Award

Leadway Assurance has announced that it recently won the Insurance Company of the Year 2018, at the BusinessDay Banking and Financial Institutions Awards held in Lagos.

The event holds annually, to celebrate achievements of those who drive growth, development and financial Inclusion in Nigeria.

eceiving the award on behalf of Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Divisional Director, Life Sales, Oluwafemi Adebayo, said the honour was an acknowledgement of Leadway’s iconic position as a path-finder as well as an innovation driver in the insurance segment of the nation’s financial sector.

“Since 1970 when Leadway came on the scene as an indigenous insurance service provider, there has been a dramatic expansion of local service providers. Leadway has continued to evolve and be dynamic in order to remain in the forefront as Nigeria’s largest and an insurer of repute,” he added.

Adebayo thanked the organisers and pledged that Leadway Assurance would continue to work hard as a value driven operator in the Nigerian Insurance sector.

“The acknowledgement given by this award as well as the impeccable reputation enjoyed by Leadway as a trustworthy and value-adding partner to our customers have come through our consistent devotion to operational improvements to promote and maintain competitive advantage.

“We will continue to work hard toward maintaining this business approach”, he submitted.

The Executive Director, Financial Services & Systems, Leadway Assurance, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, described the award as a testament to Leadway’s position as Nigeria’s most dynamic insurance brand.

He said the company would continue to invest in best in class skills, tools and processes with the objective of delivering sustainable benefits to all stakeholders through the provision of innovative and comprehensive insurance solutions.

This, he added, would aim to deepen Leadway’s position as a market trend-setter in retail insurance in the country

“We are committed to building the biggest retail insurance company in Nigeria by developing alternative channels and delivering innovative products to the customer, thus making insurance products accessible across all market segments and distribution channels,” Hassan-Odukale declared.