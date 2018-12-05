Firm to Create Distribution Centres

Nume Ekeghe

Pedini Nigeria Limited, the premier luxury kitchen brand in Nigeria and the major distributor for the Bosch/ Gaggenau appliance brand, is in the process of constructing one of the largest kitchen distribution and appliance servicing, repairs and training centres in Africa.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Enejoh, disclosed this recently.

According to him, Pedini was poised to become the largest kitchen solutions provider in the sub-region by 2028.

The project is set to begin in 2019 and would be completed by 2021.

Enejoh, also spoke about the firm’s new entry level kitchens, 7 Vurn, which was introduced in 2017, for the low to middle entry market to meet the gap in the kitchen industry.

He informed newsmen that the Vurn kitchen has already begun to revolutionise the way people think of kitchens.

“Our company, Pedini Nigeria is poised to become the largest kitchen solutions provider in the sub region by 2028.

“With Vurn, you get an incredible value kitchen with solid cabinetry of Italian origin and also Blum hinges from Germany with superior handles from Italy as well,” he added.

He also stated that Pedini was in the process of signing an agreement with Frankie, a Germany firm, which a foremost kitchen sink and tap provider, to ensure its products have all the quality it needs.

Speaking further, Enejoh said: “Customer service is also one area where we have dominated the market and the competition.

“We strive to achieve a maximum of 24/48 hours’ repair or replacement warranty, irrespective of your location in Nigeria, ” he added.